FlexForm Air Bed from Lightspeed Outdoors Get It

Our rating: 3.5/5

With its cordless pump, you can inflate the nearly fume-free Lightspeed off the grid while camping. But if you like a firm bed, skip it—the pump fills the bed only about 90 percent.

[$100; lightspeedoutdoors.com]

