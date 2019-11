SupportRest Elite PillowStop from Coleman Get It

Our rating: 3.5/5

The Coleman pops to life in about two minutes, stays firm for days, and holds fitted sheets easily. A lip around the edge keeps pillows in place, but if you’re tall, it’s a steady reminder that you’re on an air mattress and not a real bed.

[$110; coleman.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!