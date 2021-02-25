After a year dominated by headlines about respiratory illnesses and worsening climate change, air quality has become a hot button issue. The air we breathe has a big effect on our health and well-being, and while spending time in nature is a great way to get some fresh air, you can breathe easier at home, too: Just get an air purifier.

Purifiers improve air quality by filtering out airborne particles like dust, smoke, and pollen. Numerous studies have shown that air filtration, by reducing fine particulate matter floating around in the air you breathe, can lead to improvements in cardiovascular health.

Want to reap the benefits of cleaner air? Here, we’ve rounded up some of the best options available to keep your indoor air fresh—and keep you healthy, too.

Molekule Air Mini

Molekule’s purifiers have earned a cult following thanks to their stylish design and strong performance. The Air Mini is a quiet but mighty unit that uses innovative PECO filtration technology to trap and destroy all kinds of airborne pollutants, including bacteria, mold, and even viruses. Each purifier can be controlled by an app, and Molekule covers shipping costs for filter refills, too

[$399; molekule.com]

Partu HEPA Air Purifier

This compact unit is a perfect addition to your home office. The three-stage filtration system targets dust and other irritating particles for improved air quality, and you can add a drop of essential oil into the air outlet for a soothing scent.

[$60; amazon.com]

Noma True HEPA Air Purifier

The Noma HEPA Air Purifier can filter the air in rooms up to 200 square feet, which makes it an ideal choice for smaller apartments. It’s also easy to use: It comes with a machine-washable pre-filter to trap large pollutants like pet hair, and an illuminated ring at the top of the machine indicates how clean the air is at a glance.

[$199; noma.com]

HoMedics TotalClean 4-in-1 Air Purifier

Like the Partu above, the TotalClean 4-in-1 is a great pick for small spaces like a home office. Equipped with both HEPA and activated carbon filters, the TotalClean 4-in1 scrubs fine particles from the air and also tackles household odors.

[$100; bedbathandbeyond.com]

Dyson Pure Cool Cryptomic

Dyson remains a titan in the cleaning industry thanks to its innovative technological advancements—and the Pure Cool Cryptomic is a great example. This top-shelf purifier uses an activated carbon and glass HEPA filter to trap dust, smoke, mold, and other pollutants, and Dyson’s Cryptomic technology destroys formaldehyde, a potentially harmful chemical emitted by many household items. Plus, it offers a wealth of additional features in the accompanying app.

[$650; dyson.com]

