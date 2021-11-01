The Best Amazon Mattress Deals Ahead of Black Friday

Zinus 12 Inch Gel-Infused Green Tea Memory Foam MattressGET IT!
Get a mattress that delivers top-of-the-line rest at an amazing discount. No need to wait around for Black Friday to get better sleep.
Get It: Pick up the Zinus 12 Inch Gel-Infused Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress ($350; was $600) at Amazon
Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon
Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers
20 Hiking & Adventure Gifts for Outdoors Lovers
The Best Stocking Stuffers for Men
Comfort Gifts Perfect for Anyone Who Now Spends More Time at Home
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top