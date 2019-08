Braun 8-in-1 All-in-One Beard Trimmer GET IT!

Eight attachments allow you to craft your style with precision. Clip your hair, tidy up your ear and nose, or trim down that beard—you can do it all. Plus, it automatically adapts to any voltage—so take it anywhere, it works in practically every country on the planet.

Get It: Save 50% on the Braun Multi-Grooming Kit ($20; was $40) during Prime Day at Amazon