Coleman Heavy-Duty Super Cooler GET IT!

Thicker, smarter insulation keeps ice for up to six days at exterior temps up to 90 degrees. It has nonskid feet, durable rope handles, and dual-size drainage. Plus, the antimicrobial liner and included cutting board have been treated to resist odor, mold, mildew, and fungus.

Get It: Save 35% on this Coleman 55qt. Heavy-Duty Super Cooler ($162; was $250) during Prime Day at Amazon