So, you had a great day surfing. The sets rolled in with the precision of a Swiss watch, giving you just enough time to paddle out effortlessly before the next gaggle of waves started pushing back toward shore. The lineup was friendly and eager; catching a wave was as simple as pointing your nose toward the beach and you even spent some time tucked into a barrel. The day was everything you dreamed it would be when you slipped your board shorts on in the morning. But just because the waves have fizzled doesn’t mean the fun is over, you can take a cue from the always-popular aprés ski scene and create your own little afterparty—with the right surf gear, of course.

Here’s all the best aprés surf gear and accessories to hang loose after an epic session in the waves.

Best Aprés Surf Gear and Accessories for an Epic Afterparty on the Beach

1. California Cowboy PCH Hoodie

Fight the chill and après longer with this full-zip California Cowboy PCH Hoodie made from a warm 465-gram French terry, the same heavy material as your favorite bathrobe. A double-layered hood and front hand pockets maximize warmth, but it’s the waterproof phone pocket and dedicated back-hip beer pocket that truly set this hoodie apart from the competition.

[$148; californiacowboy.com]

2. Hydro Flask Cooler Cup

The 12-ounce, double-walled Cooler Cup from Hydro Flask is your companion from sunrise to bedtime, holding your coffee in the morning, serving as a beer koozie for post-surf brews, and transitioning into a cocktail tumbler during happy hour. A silicone flex collar secures bottles and cans inside the cup when kept at the lip, but can serve as a non-skid base when moved to the bottom.

[$25; hydroflask.com]

