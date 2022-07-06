3. RovR TravelR and KeepR Get it

Just about any cooler will, y’know, keep stuff cool, but only the RovR TravelR cooler storage package ensures it’s all organized. (Like, obsessively organized.) Slip the brand’s KeepR insert into the soft cooler and its four sleeves keep everything from bottles to food tidy. In the center, the IceR ice pail holds fresh cubes, while the SnackR stackable containers store nuts and dips. Need bulk storage? Remove the KeepR and you have 35 quarts of room for more than 26 cans.

[From $250; rovrproducts.com]

