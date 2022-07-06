4. Nomad Grill & Smoker Get it

The portable, 28-pound, suitcase-style Nomad Grill & Smoker offers 425 square inches of cooking space inside a hefty, cast aluminum firebox. Intake and exhaust dampers help distribute the heat for even cooking, and adjustable vents let you control the temp to easily sear or smoke. And the outer shell stays cool, so you can cook on your tailgate then pack it up without burning yourself.

[$649; nomadgrills.com]

