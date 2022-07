5. Parkit Voyager Outdoor Chair Get it

The Parkit Voyager is a retro-inspired beach chair built from aircraft-grade aluminum and strong, but soft, poly webbing. Backpack straps let you carry it hands-free, and the cup holder might be the most versatile ever, accommodating cans, bottles, and mugs. Oh, and there’s an under-seat cooler that keeps beer cold for eight hours!

[$225; parkitmovement.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!