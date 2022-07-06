6. Shred Electrical Ninja Skateboard Get it

Keep the surf going on land with the Electrical Ninja from Shred, a surfskate with special trucks that pivot, allowing you to carve tight turns and pump the board in the beachside parking lot. Every 30-inch board is a scaled-down version of an actual surfboard and handmade in California from the waste product of surfboard manufacturing.

[$225; shredskateboardco.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!