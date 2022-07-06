7. Nemo Helio Pressure Shower Get it

Forget dumping a jug of water over your head to wash off the salt and sand. Nemo’s Helio provides on-demand pressurized water thanks to the built-in foot pump, and the 2.9-gallon tank holds enough water for several minutes of shower time—long enough to rinse yourself, your board, and your wetsuit. Fill it with hot water before you head out to surf, or let it warm up in the sun while you’re in the waves.

[$130; nemoequipment.com]

