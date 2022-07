9. RUX 70L Get it

Keep all your surf and après gear protected and portable with the RUX, a 70-liter carryall made from a waterproof, flexible 840D TPU-coated nylon that can be hosed off. The carry straps are customizable, so you can haul your gear like a box, tote, or backpack. The lid doubles as a standing pad for changing, and the whole thing compresses to save space.

[$265; rux.life]

