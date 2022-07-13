1. Fiskars X27 Splitting Axe Get It

The largest of Fiskars’ X series of axes, the X27 has an excellent power to weight ratio. It features a long, 36-inch handle and a large head made from forged steel and designed for maximum efficiency and power—ideal for splitting large pieces of wood. We also like the bevel convex blade, which makes it easy to pull the head out of the wood if it gets stuck midway through the log. One caveat: It might be too long for shorter lumberjacks.

[$64; amazon.com]

