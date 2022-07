10. Wren Camp Hatchet Get It

The Wren is a no-frills camping hatchet with a hickory handle and a 1.5-pound carbon steel head. It’s balanced and burly enough for chopping small pieces of wood, and the carbon steel is easy to sharpen. Better yet, it comes with a polyester sheath, so you can store it in your camping bin without dulling the blade.

[$65; bespokepost.com]

