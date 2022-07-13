11. Motor City Axe Up North Camp Axe Get It

All Motor City axes balance brawn with beauty. The unique paint job on the axe’s handle implies you should hang this above your fireplace, but the two-pound forged steel head and 18-inch American hickory handle are built to handle heavy forestry duty. When you’re not staring at it, feel free to use this beast to clear brush, chop small firewood, or carve kindling.

[$115; motorcityaxe.com]

