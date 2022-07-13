12. Gerber Pack Hatchet Get It

The Pack Hatchet is a single-handed tool built for precision work, like slicing thin pieces of kindling. It has a full-tang stainless steel construction that offers a steady, solid feel, and the tall blade grind means you can sharpen it to your own requirements. But the true beauty of the Pack Hatchet is the ergonomic finger grooves on the head; they allow you to choke up on the axe and carve kindling with more precision.

[$45; gerbergear.com]

