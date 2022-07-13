2. Gränsfors Bruk American Felling Axe Get It

They’re not cheap, but all Gränsfors Bruk axes are hand-forged in Sweden and made with the highest quality materials. Case in point: the American Felling Axe, which is designed to fell large trees. It has a long-edged head with a curved blade that bites into fresh wood. The heavy head and long handle help you deliver a powerful swing for clean, deep cuts into the wood.

[$269; duluthpack.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!