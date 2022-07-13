4. CRKT Woods Chogan T-Hawk Get It

The Chogan is a high-quality multi-purpose axe that’s light enough to use with one hand while creating kindling but long enough to swing with two hands if you need to chop small logs in the backyard. The 1055 carbon steel head retains its edge longer while the Tennessee hickory handle is tough enough to handle errant strikes. The blunt end of the axe doubles as a hammer head, which makes it an ideal camping companion.

[$60; crkt.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!