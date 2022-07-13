5. Gränsfors Bruk Double Bit Working Axe Get It

At one point, the double bit axe was the standard of American forestry: one side sharpened for felling trees, the other more blunt for taking down limbs and splitting wood. Gränsfors Bruk’s Double Bit is an excellent example of the style, but it’s also built to comply with the rules of axe throwing, so you can hurl this baby at a target with two hands.

[$425; gransforsus.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!