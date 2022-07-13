6. Fiskars Norden N10 Chopping Axe Get It

You might think this axe looks too pretty to be useful, but think again. The Norden N10 is a multi-purpose axe built for light chopping and kindling duties. It’s built to be used with one hand (so you’re not going to chop large pieces of wood with this), but it’s great for clearing limbs and creating kindling by the campfire. We like the extended overstrike neck at the top of the handle, which helps protect the axe head from loosening during mis-swings and extends the life of the tool.

[$114; fiskars.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!