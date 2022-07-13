Gear

Best Axes 2022: 12 Top Picks for Splitting, Chopping, and More

best axes
12
Estwing Fireside Friend Splitting Tool

7. Estwing Fireside Friend Splitting Tool

Estwing is best known for its tools for tradesmen, but the manufacturer applies the same high-quality, no-nonsense approach to its outdoor axes. The Fireside Friend is like a miniature splitting axe, with a hand-sharpened solid steel edge backed by a maul head. Swing it with one hand to split small chunks of wood or make kindling, or set the sharp edge in a larger wood round and drive it with a sledge hammer. 

[$35; lowes.com]

