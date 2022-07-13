8. New West KnifeWorks S7 Throwing Tomahawk Get It

New West KnifeWorks helped establish the tomahawk throwing craze. The S7 is a step above other throwing tomahawks: It uses the steel from jackhammer tips to create an ultra-strong axe head that sinks into the target with ease. It’s balanced perfectly for throwing, but it can be a working hatchet, too. The head and handle are built tough for camping duties like making kindling, clearing light brush, and even skinning game.

[$179; newwestknifeworks.com]

