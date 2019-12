Goal Zero Sherpa 100AC Portable Power Bank

If you’re looking for versatile power that can move with you, this is your best option, hands down. TSA-compatible, high-speed recharging and one of the few lightweight power banks that can charge everything from GoPros to phones and laptops, the Goal Zero Sherpa 100 will work just as well in a coffee shop as it will at a wilderness campsite.

