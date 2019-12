Helly Hansen Oden 3D Air Shell Jacket

For many new jackets, a few features are changed and the colorway is updated. But once in a while you can spot larger innovations, such as this jacket from Norwegian brand Helly Hansen. The 3D Air Shell is a 2.75-layer rain jacket that’s lighter than all of its peers, but just as durable and waterproof.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!