Tenkara & Filson Trout Rod

A collaboration between two innovative brands, the Tenkara & Filson Trout Rod is simplicity at its finest. Its 12-foot, carbon-fiber telescoping design packs to just 20-inches long for easy carry. The kit includes a rod with tube, line, line spool, tippet and three flies. For all backpackers, new fly fishermen, or small-creek explorers, this is the rod for you.

