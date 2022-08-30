Gear

2. Sierra Designs Lost Coast 2 Tent

The new Lost Coast 2 is an excellent backpacking tent for a low price, rivaling the cost of shelters you can get at big box stores. The tent is made for two people with floor space of 26 square feet and a generous interior peak height of 3.6 feet, providing a decent amount of head room inside. The mesh body—that quickly sets up with just two poles—has one door and a seam-sealed tub floor, with a rain fly that extends out of the front for a low but long vestibule. It weighs just over 4 pounds, so what you gain in savings you lose a little in packability.

[$120; sierradesigns.com]

