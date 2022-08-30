3. Kuiu Mountain Star 2-Person Tent Get it

Newer to the backpacking tent world but highly regarded for its hunting apparel, Kuiu has a winner in its lightweight but robust Mountain Star tent. Ostensibly, a “hunting” tent that caters more to the needs of backcountry sportsmen chasing elk or mountain goats, the tent is also a great choice for those just wanting to put down miles in search of epic views and challenging trails. The Mountain Star offers a unique design compared to most backpacking tents in that the poles go on the outside of the rain fly, making setup in windy conditions easier. That also keeps weather out of the inner tent body if you need to break down in a squall. A squat silhouette with two crossing poles and a shorter, horizontal roof pole adds to the stormproof design. The whole package weighs just over 3 pounds if you get the optional carbon fiber poles.

[$499; kuiu.com]

