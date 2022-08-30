4. Marmot Superalloy 2-Person TentGet it
Tents that use trekking poles are usually the way to go if you want a really lightweight backpacking package, but some folks prefer a traditional all-in-one tent like Marmot’s Superalloy, which almost matches the weight of minimalist shelters by coming in at 2.5 pounds. Being that light though, doesn’t mean it lacks features. Highlights include two full doors and vestibules, an interior roof pocket for headlamp illumination, vertical walls to open up the space, and a seam-taped full fly and bathtub floor. Interior room is 28 square feet with 12 square feet of vestibule space, and setup is easy with color-coordinated clips and poles.
[$429; marmot.com]
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top