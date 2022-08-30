5. Big Agnes Copper Spur HV UL2 Long Tent Get it

Those of us over 6 feet tall, or who just want a bit of extra room for gear or a trail pup, will love the long version of the Big Agnes Copper Spur. The more generous size in the 2-person option gets you almost 4 extra inches of leg room and overhead space, yet that extra living area still leaves the tent under 3 pounds. The tent body is half mesh/half nylon for a little more privacy, and the super-cool rain fly has two vestibules that can turn into awnings supported by trekking poles (or sticks) for a more open air, but still protected, experience when the fly is deployed. You also get lots of storage pockets with the Copper Spur, including a big overhead one at the head of the tent, along with two smaller media pockets on each side.

[$580; bigagnes.com]

