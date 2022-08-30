6. Nemo Dagger Osmo Lightweight 3-Person Tent Get it

You don’t have to sacrifice comfort by sticking with a sometimes-cramped two-person tent when a more roomy three person can be almost as lightweight, like the Dagger Osmo from Nemo, which weighs in at just under 4 pounds but offers close to 44 square feet of floor space and almost 23 square feet of total vestibule area. The tent is made out of a proprietary nylon ripstop fabric that gives you water repellency for up to four times longer than similar fabrics, and three times less stretch when soaked, plus it’s made from 100 percent recycled material. Homey touches like paneled pockets that soften your headlamp light, waterproof nylon vestibule tub for storing items truly out of the weather, and clever door clips to better manage the two openings make this tent a welcome spot to stay for multiple days and nights.

[$550; nemoequipment.com]

