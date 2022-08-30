7. Black Diamond HiLight 3-Person Tent Get it

This single wall (no separate fly) tent is a bit more burly and geared a bit more toward mountaineering that straight-up backpacking in the lower altitudes, but for those looking for a sturdy and strong tent to weather almost any conditions, the HiLight is a great pick. Most single wall tents can run on the warm side when hot out, but this Black Diamond tent has two massive all-mesh doors that open fully on each side to help better manage air flow when hanging out or sleeping. While it doesn’t have a true vestibule, the two-and-a-half pole design allows for a small awning over both doors, and at 4 pounds 12 ounces it still gives you 34 square feet of floor area. Extra burly touches include it being fully seam sealed, guy lines with Dyneema core, and a spot for anchoring a ceiling exit rope for treacherous pitches.

[$550; blackdiamondequipment.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!