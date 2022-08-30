8. MSR FreeLite 3-Person Ultralight Tent Get it

The new FreeLite tent from MSR is an ultralight champ in the realm of three-person backpacking tents, coming in at a scant 2 pounds, 6 ounces for 38.5 square feet of floor space (that’s a true rectangle, not tapered like most tents) and 3.5 feet of head room. The semi-freestanding tent utilizes a sealed bathtub floor that’s higher on one side for heightened privacy; that also allows the rain fly to use less material, helping to shave weight. The two well-thought out doors don’t have any curves to them so you can easily zip and unzip with one hand, while they both zip closed to a single point so you’ll never have to search in the dark for a zipper pull when heading out for an early morning constitutional. New cable-ready pockets on both sides and in the gear loft overhead allow for charging your digital devices through the bottoms of the storage spots.

[$480; msrgear.com]

