When you want to really stretch out while sheltering on the trail (or pack in as many backpacking buddies as you can), the Kylmit Mayfield four-person tent is a great option. You get a spacious 53 square feet inside, with 25.5 square feet of vestibule space—16 in the front and 9 in the back that’s accessible by a small rear door—all for a trail weight of just over 5 pounds. Three ventilation ports on the fly, which is also able to be set up without the inner tent body for those wanting a super light and spacious shelter at 4 pounds, allow for better ventilation to cut down on early morning condensation. Silicone-nylon fabric mated to mesh keep the tent light and weatherproof, while all-aluminum hardware and poles add strength and durability to the structure.

[$530; kylmit.com]

