1. Kuiu Ultra Merino 120 LT LS Crew-TGet It
Renowned its durable, high-performance outdoor gear, Kuiu has delivered another winner with the Ultra Merino 120 LT base layer. Made from Nuyarn merino—a blend of 70 percent merino wool and 30 percent nylon—it offers all the natural thermoregulation and odor control benefits of merino wool with the added strength and low weight of nylon. The ultrafine 17.5-micron fiber diameter feels soft against the skin, while flatlock seams further reduce friction during rigorous outdoor activity.
[$89; kuiu.com]
