11. Icebreaker BodyfitZone Merino 150 Zone Long Sleeve Crewe Thermal Top
A lightweight base layer featuring merino wool blended with nylon and Lycra, the Crewe Thermal Top offers comfort and flexibility. It’s made with zones of breathability around high-sweat areas, a thumb loop keeps the sleeves in place during vigorous activities, and flatlock seams prevent chafing.
[$105; icebreaker.com]
