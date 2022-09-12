Gear

The 11 Best Base Layers for Outdoor Training This Fall and Beyond

Blue Icebreaker BodyfitZone Merino 150 Zone Long Sleeve Crewe Thermal Top on a white background. base layers
11
Icebreaker BodyfitZone Merino 150 Zone Long Sleeve Crewe Thermal TopCourtesy Image 11 / 11
by Jack Haworth

11. Icebreaker BodyfitZone Merino 150 Zone Long Sleeve Crewe Thermal Top

Get It

A lightweight base layer featuring merino wool blended with nylon and Lycra, the Crewe Thermal Top offers comfort and flexibility. It’s made with zones of breathability around high-sweat areas, a thumb loop keeps the sleeves in place during vigorous activities, and flatlock seams prevent chafing. 

[$105; icebreaker.com]

