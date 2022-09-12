2. FORLOH Deep Space Base Layer Crew Long Sleeve TopGet It
Featuring NASA-certified Trizar fabric, an odor-fighting fabric treatment from Polygiene, and four-way stretch properties, the Deep Space Base Layer from FORLOH is a premium option for cold weather. Staying warm is no problem thanks to the Trizar fabric, which captures and re-radiates body heat while also wicking moisture. Polygiene’s odor-blocking fabric treatment wards off smells (a boon for any wearer, but especially important for hunters trying to avoid detection by animals), and the four-way stretch fabric allows for maximum freedom of movement.
[$109; forloh.com]
