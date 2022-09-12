3. Ibex Woolies Tech Long Sleeve CrewGet It
Blending natural merino wool with nylon and elastane, the Ibex Woolies Tech offers lightweight warmth, performance, and durability. Additional features like raglan sleeves, flatlock seams, and thumbholes combine to ensure a comfy fit during strenuous activity. Ibex also produces matching Woolies Tech Bottoms—an ideal set for those searching for head-to-toe comfort during cold weather activity.
[$115; ibex.com]
