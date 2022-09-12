Gear

The 11 Best Base Layers for Outdoor Training This Fall and Beyond

Orange Ibex Woolies Tech Long Sleeve Crew on a white background. base layers
11
Ibex Woolies Tech Long Sleeve CrewCourtesy Image 3 / 11
by Jack Haworth

3. Ibex Woolies Tech Long Sleeve Crew

Blending natural merino wool with nylon and elastane, the Ibex Woolies Tech offers lightweight warmth, performance, and durability. Additional features like raglan sleeves, flatlock seams, and thumbholes combine to ensure a comfy fit during strenuous activity. Ibex also produces matching Woolies Tech Bottoms—an ideal set for those searching for head-to-toe comfort during cold weather activity. 

[$115; ibex.com]

