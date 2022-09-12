Gear

The 11 Best Base Layers for Outdoor Training This Fall and Beyond

White Adidas Techfit Training Long Sleeve Tee on a grey background.
11
Adidas Techfit Training Long Sleeve TeeCourtesy Image 5 / 11
by Jack Haworth

5. Adidas Techfit Training Long Sleeve Tee

Get It

At the confluence of affordability, sustainability, and performance sits the Adidas Techfit Training Tee. Made from a blend of recycled polyester and elastane, athletes will be able to train and move without restriction in this base layer. In addition to utilizing a moisture wicking fabric, Adidas added a mesh panel on the back to increase breathability, so you’ll stay comfortable during your toughest training sessions. 

[$35; adidas.com]

