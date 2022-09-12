5. Adidas Techfit Training Long Sleeve TeeGet It
At the confluence of affordability, sustainability, and performance sits the Adidas Techfit Training Tee. Made from a blend of recycled polyester and elastane, athletes will be able to train and move without restriction in this base layer. In addition to utilizing a moisture wicking fabric, Adidas added a mesh panel on the back to increase breathability, so you’ll stay comfortable during your toughest training sessions.
[$35; adidas.com]
