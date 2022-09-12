Gear

The 11 Best Base Layers for Outdoor Training This Fall and Beyond

Grey North Face Summit Series DotKnit Crew on a black background. base layers
by Jack Haworth

6. North Face Summit Series DotKnit Crew

Constructed from a blend of recycled and synthetic polyester, this base layer from North Face is a great choice for any athlete. It’s made with a proprietary double-knit construction and features engineered holes on the face fabric. These holes help pull moisture away from the skin and expel it outside the garment, keeping you cool and dry. Underarm gussets and a minimal-seam design further increase the comfort; thumbholes ensure a reliable fit even when you’re moving quickly. 

[$89; thenorthface.com]

