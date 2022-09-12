6. North Face Summit Series DotKnit CrewGet It
Constructed from a blend of recycled and synthetic polyester, this base layer from North Face is a great choice for any athlete. It’s made with a proprietary double-knit construction and features engineered holes on the face fabric. These holes help pull moisture away from the skin and expel it outside the garment, keeping you cool and dry. Underarm gussets and a minimal-seam design further increase the comfort; thumbholes ensure a reliable fit even when you’re moving quickly.
[$89; thenorthface.com]
