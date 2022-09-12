7. Patagonia Men’s Capilene Thermal Weight Zip-NeckGet It
Constructed from 92 percent recycled polyester with a touch of spandex, Patagonia’s Capilene Thermal maximizes sustainability and comfort. The open-grid fabric pattern boosts warmth, breathability, and moisture-wicking, while a specialized fabric treatment provides optimal odor control for multi-day use. The front zipper creates ventilation when things heat up, while underarm gussets and flatlock seams allow for unimpeded movement.
[$109; patagonia.com]
