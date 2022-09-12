Gear

The 11 Best Base Layers for Outdoor Training This Fall and Beyond

by Jack Haworth

8. Artilect Darkhorse 185 Zoned Crew

Designed for optimal thermoregulation and freedom of movement, Artilect’s Darkhorse base layer is a superior choice. The Nuyarn merino fabric offers improved durability and an excellent warmth-to-weight ratio. The combination of gusseted underarms and carefully engineered seam and eyelet placements create maximum stretch with shape retention, so it won’t lose its snug fit over time.

[$150; artilect.studio]

