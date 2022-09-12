8. Artilect Darkhorse 185 Zoned CrewGet It
Designed for optimal thermoregulation and freedom of movement, Artilect’s Darkhorse base layer is a superior choice. The Nuyarn merino fabric offers improved durability and an excellent warmth-to-weight ratio. The combination of gusseted underarms and carefully engineered seam and eyelet placements create maximum stretch with shape retention, so it won’t lose its snug fit over time.
[$150; artilect.studio]
