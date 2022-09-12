9. Smartwool Men’s Classic Thermal Merino Base Layer CrewGet It
Smartwool’s Classic Thermal Merino Base Layer offers top-of-the-line comfort and performance. Constructed from 100-percent merino wool, its interlock knit design enhances the fabric’s natural properties—breathability, thermoregulation, and odor resistance—while new shoulder panels and flatlock seams eliminate chafing issues for all-day, all-activity comfort. Better yet, 11 colorways provide you with plenty of style options.
[$110; smartwool.com]
