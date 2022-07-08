Best Beach Chairs of Summer 2022

2. Neso Beach Chair Get it

With durable outdoor brand Neso behind this chair, you know you’re getting quality in this no-frills design. This chair sits low to the sand in a stable frame made of rustproof aluminum. The chair itself is covered with water-resistant canvas so it won’t hold water when you sit back down after a dip in the ocean. Weighing in at under 5 pounds, this chair folds flat and has straps for easy transport. Plus, it has storage pockets on the back for snacks and sunscreen.

[$115 for 2; neso.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!