Best Beach Chairs of Summer 2022

3. GYMAX Folding Chaise Longue Get it

For the sun dog who’ll be out all day, this full lounger offers every position for maximum comfort. The GYMAX lounge breaks down small with attached handles for easy transport, then unfolds into a full-body lounger so your legs can be propped up out of the sand. The back of the chair can be adjusted from flat to sitting up for reading. It even has an adjustable canopy sun shade to shield your face when you’re toasted.

[$80; amazon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!