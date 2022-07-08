Best Beach Chairs of Summer 2022

4. Eddie Bauer Backpack Chair Get it

This chair will keep you relaxed sitting at camp or at the ocean. You can adjust the chair to five different positions (it goes nearly flat, but not all the way), and rest your head on the attached pillow. This chair comes with backpack straps for easy carrying and even has a six-can cooler below the seat so a frosty beer is always within reach.

[$109; eddiebauer.com]

