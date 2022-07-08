Best Beach Chairs of Summer 2022

5. Sunday Supply Co. Beach Chair Get it

Small, boutique brand Sunday Supply Co. makes high-quality, thoughtfully designed, printed beach gear, and this fixed-recline chair is a winner. It sits comfortably low to the ground for max relaxation and has a foam-padded cushion. The slip covers are fast-drying, fade-resistant, and machine-washable. And, with an aluminum alloy frame, this chair is super lightweight to haul down the boardwalk to the beach.

[$159; sundaysupply.co]

