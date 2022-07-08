Gear

Best Beach Chairs of Summer 2022

Light and comfy, the Sunday Supply Co. beach chair is a seaside must.
8
Courtesy Image 4 / 8

5. Sunday Supply Co. Beach Chair

Get it

Small, boutique brand Sunday Supply Co. makes high-quality, thoughtfully designed, printed beach gear, and this fixed-recline chair is a winner. It sits comfortably low to the ground for max relaxation and has a foam-padded cushion. The slip covers are fast-drying, fade-resistant, and machine-washable. And, with an aluminum alloy frame, this chair is super lightweight to haul down the boardwalk to the beach.

[$159; sundaysupply.co]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Christopher Cloos_Tom_Equity Premium Slot_300x490
More from Gear