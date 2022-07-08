Best Beach Chairs of Summer 2022

6. SunnyLife Lounger Chair Get it

Score all the comfort of a plush daybed with the full relaxation of sitting on the sand. A hidden, foldable stainless-steel frame gives this giant cushion structure so you can adjust it six ways, including sitting up with back support to read or lying flat to sunbathe. The cushion is comfier than any basic beach chair, and it’s made with 300D polyester, a water- and fade-resistant material. Plus, this baby comes with its own carry bag for easy hauling.

[$190; sunnylife.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!