Best Beach Chairs of Summer 2022

8. Ostrich 3-N-1 Beach Chair

If you value versatility in your lounging options, the Ostrich trifold is for you. This 3-in-1 chair allows you to sit any which way, with five adjustable levels for your back and three for your feet, including fully flat. It’s unique, patented design includes a face pillow and arm holes to make lying on your stomach more comfortable. The face pillow doubles as a headrest when you’re sunning your front. The chair sits 12 inches off the ground so it’s easy to get in and out of, and will keep you dry if you like to keep your feet in the surf break.

[$140; ostrichchairs.com]

