9. MacSports Beach Foldable Lounge Chair Cart

This brilliant lounger folds into a spacious cart so you can pile in up to 100 pounds of toys, umbrellas, towels, and snacks—then wheel it over the boardwalk with ease. When you get to the beach, unload and unfold. This chair offers four lying positions, including feet supported, and even has a pillow head rest.

[$140; macsports.com]

